Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th.

Shares of DNG stock opened at C$1.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.94. The firm has a market cap of C$71.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.99 and a 1 year high of C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynacor Gold Mines will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, and precious metals deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tumipampa property covering an area of 8,432 hectares located in the province of Abancay, Peru.

