Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Dynatrace stock traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.15. 153,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,534. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.22, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Truist began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $432,817,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $323,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

