DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FRTAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded freenet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

FRTAF stock opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. freenet has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $20.78.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

