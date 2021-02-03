DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TAKKT AG (TTK.F) (ETR:TTK)

TAKKT AG (TTK.F) (ETR:TTK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Warburg Research set a €11.80 ($13.88) price objective on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TAKKT AG (TTK.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.83 ($15.09).

Get TAKKT AG (TTK.F) alerts:

TTK stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €10.42 ($12.26). 42,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,952. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. TAKKT AG has a 1-year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 1-year high of €12.84 ($15.11). The company has a market cap of $683.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TAKKT AG (TTK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.