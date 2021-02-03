e-Gulden Price Reaches $0.20 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $3.38 million and $502.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.96 or 0.00411944 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000230 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,973,637 coins and its circulating supply is 17,151,326 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

