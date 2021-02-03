e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-$0.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $304-$308 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.01 million.e.l.f. Beauty also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.63-0.64 EPS.

ELF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of ELF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.94. 1,755,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,844. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.74 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.51 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $1,456,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $200,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,116 shares of company stock worth $10,884,347 in the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.