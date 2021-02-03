Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) (CVE:EGA) Shares Up 19%

Shares of Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) (CVE:EGA) shot up 19% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 133,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 197,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75.

Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) Company Profile (CVE:EGA)

Eagle Graphite Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Canada. The company holds an interest in the Black Crystal project located in the city of Nelson in British Columbia. As of May 31, 2020, it owned 6 mineral tenures covering an area of approximately 1,412 hectares of land near Nelson, British Columbia.

