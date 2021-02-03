Eagle Materials (EXP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/1/2021 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $135.00.

1/29/2021 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

1/22/2021 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

1/19/2021 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

1/6/2021 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $108.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

1/5/2021 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

1/4/2021 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $115.78 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $118.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.11.

Get Eagle Materials Inc alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $228,594.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,371.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,444,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,298 shares of company stock worth $11,066,438 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after acquiring an additional 819,810 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Eagle Materials by 28.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 303,173 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $10,735,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $5,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.