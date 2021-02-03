Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.80

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.80 and last traded at $63.35, with a volume of 5727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.09.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Eargo in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Get Eargo alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.42.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $4.64. The business had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 million. Equities analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter worth $1,349,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at $15,737,000.

Eargo Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.