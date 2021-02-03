EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Stock Position Lowered by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,379 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,008.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $144.39 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.40 and a 1-year high of $153.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.80.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

