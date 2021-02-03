Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,555,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 541,623 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.89% of Eastman Chemical worth $256,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585,391 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $947,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,195,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,364,000 after purchasing an additional 276,131 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,468,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 303,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,195. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $110.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,176,042.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,858.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,962 shares of company stock valued at $5,985,754 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.