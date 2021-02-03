Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)’s share price rose 16.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $10.98. Approximately 43,301,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the average daily volume of 10,395,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 58.72% and a negative return on equity of 236.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KODK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 605.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Kodak Software; Brand, Film and Imaging; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.

