EasyFi (EASY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.14 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One EasyFi token can currently be purchased for about $12.59 or 0.00034187 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded 95.1% higher against the US dollar. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00052875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00139794 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00067004 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00243352 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00055037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00039079 BTC.

EasyFi Token Profile

EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,625 tokens. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

EasyFi Token Trading

EasyFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

