Easyhotel (LON:EZH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $76.00

Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.00 and traded as high as $76.00. Easyhotel shares last traded at $76.00, with a volume of 69,601 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The company has a market cap of £119.73 million and a P/E ratio of -29.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 75.50.

Easyhotel Company Profile (LON:EZH)

easyHotel plc owns, develops, operates, and franchises hotels in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Owned properties and Franchising. The company operates its hotels under the easyHotel brand. As of December 18, 2018, it operated 10 owned hotels with 1,130 rooms; and 24 franchised hotels with 2,039 rooms.

