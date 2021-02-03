easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ESYJY traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. 17,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,211. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $19.94.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

