easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ESYJY traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. 17,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,211. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $19.94.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

