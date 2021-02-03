easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 710 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EZJ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 842 ($11.00) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 858.74 ($11.22).

EZJ opened at GBX 787.20 ($10.28) on Wednesday. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 798.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 660.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of £3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -2.96.

In other news, insider Moni Mannings bought 2,622 shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, with a total value of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78). Also, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88). Insiders purchased 12,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,569,598 in the last three months.

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

