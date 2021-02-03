Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $118.00 to $133.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.05. 32,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,574. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eaton has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $130.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.54.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,607,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,788,596,000 after acquiring an additional 875,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,329,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,775,713,000 after purchasing an additional 458,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,923,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,557,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,926 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,765,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,755,064,000 after buying an additional 150,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

