Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0419 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVM traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.53. 76,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,169. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $12.05.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
