Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of CEV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.70. 9,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,299. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.05.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.