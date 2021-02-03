Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EOI)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE:EOI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.44. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,366. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.25. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83.

In related news, insider Keith Quinton purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,032. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

