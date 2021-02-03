Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EFL)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE EFL traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 68,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,030. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

