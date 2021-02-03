Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE EFF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,605. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $16.13.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

