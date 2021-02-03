Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE EFT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.75. 85,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,790. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $14.08.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 66,761 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $882,580.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 224,228 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,594 in the last ninety days.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.