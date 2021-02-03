Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.
Shares of EVV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 337,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,727. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $13.55.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.