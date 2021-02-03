Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EIM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $13.45. 100,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,812. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $13.63.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
