Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EIM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $13.45. 100,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,812. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $13.63.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

