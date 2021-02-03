Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.
ENX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.23. 13,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,985. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $12.70.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
