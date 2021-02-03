Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.
Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,424. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $14.90.
