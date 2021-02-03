Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,424. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by various industries such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, health care, hospital, industrial development revenue, insured-education, insured-escrowed/pre-refunded, insured-general obligations, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, water and sewer, senior living/life care, and transportation.

