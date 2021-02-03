Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.
EFR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 73,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,068. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $13.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34.
About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
