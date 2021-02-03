Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

EFR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 73,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,068. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $13.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

