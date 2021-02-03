Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of NYSE ETG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.03. 384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,826. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
