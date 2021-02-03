Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE ETG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.03. 384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,826. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.