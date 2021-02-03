Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:ETB traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.98. 98,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,574. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $17.17.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.