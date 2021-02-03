Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of NYSE:ETB traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.98. 98,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,574. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $17.17.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
