Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of ETY stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $12.30. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,994. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55.
