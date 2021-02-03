eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.17 Per Share

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for eBay in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the e-commerce company will earn $4.17 per share for the year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in eBay by 191.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,464 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 149.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in eBay by 38.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,532 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 44,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

