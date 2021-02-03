eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.03-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.94-2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,761,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408,104. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.05. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.70.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

