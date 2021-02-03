eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.03-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.94-2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion.eBay also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.03-1.08 EPS.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.04. 7,761,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,408,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of eBay from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.70.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at $793,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

