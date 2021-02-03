Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Stock Price Up 12.2%

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)’s stock price rose 12.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.46 and last traded at $47.00. Approximately 827,387 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 534,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.54. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Get Ebix alerts:

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.18 million. Ebix had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

In other Ebix news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $40,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ebix Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.