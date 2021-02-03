EchoLink Market Capitalization Achieves $668,724.72 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $668,724.72 and $240,213.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00067171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.35 or 0.01041594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00046662 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00037661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,769.98 or 0.04675019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015354 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00020008 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

