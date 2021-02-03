ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.39. 121,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 94,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.

Get ECMOHO alerts:

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $71.45 million during the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%.

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for ECMOHO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECMOHO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.