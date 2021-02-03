ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,200 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 128,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on ECN Capital from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ECN Capital from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ECN Capital from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on ECN Capital from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

OTCMKTS:ECNCF opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $5.76.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

