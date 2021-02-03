Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for 1.9% of Security Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.71.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,076,646.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.61, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.