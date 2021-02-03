Edgeless (EDG) Price Reaches $0.0047

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded up 69.8% against the dollar. Edgeless has a total market cap of $557,170.86 and $1,184.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00065881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.60 or 0.01041873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00045743 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00038922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,745.34 or 0.04643623 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00015897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00020045 BTC.

EDG is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Edgeless can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

