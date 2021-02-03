Edoc Acquisition (NASDAQ:ADOC) Trading Up 0.7%

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 3,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 45,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21.

About Edoc Acquisition (NASDAQ:ADOC)

Edoc Acquisition Corp. focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare sector.

