Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $1,053,241.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,045.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $27,069.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,109.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 309,958 shares of company stock worth $26,613,579. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.35. 61,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,034. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.54 and its 200-day moving average is $82.45. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $92.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.88, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

