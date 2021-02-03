eGain (EGAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect eGain to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. eGain has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.02-0.02 EPS and its Q1 guidance at ($0.02)-$0.02 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. On average, analysts expect eGain to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

eGain stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. eGain has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered eGain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. eGain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In other eGain news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $289,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

