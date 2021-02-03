eHealth (EHTH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH) in the last few weeks:

2/2/2021 – eHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $101.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – eHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – eHealth was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/1/2021 – eHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – eHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $200.00 to $100.00.

1/29/2021 – eHealth was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

1/4/2021 – eHealth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

12/29/2020 – eHealth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

12/23/2020 – eHealth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

12/14/2020 – eHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $152.19.

Get eHealth Inc alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in eHealth by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in eHealth by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in eHealth by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.