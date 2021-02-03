Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s share price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 138,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 272,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

EKSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EKSO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 153,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

