Elastos (ELA) Price Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Elastos has a total market cap of $39.98 million and $5.53 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $2.32 or 0.00006169 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Elastos has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007864 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001785 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000161 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000236 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.