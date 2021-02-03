Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $175.00 at Wedbush

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wedbush from $162.50 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.17.

Shares of EA stock traded down $9.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.43. The stock had a trading volume of 137,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,183. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $711,622.50. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $1,409,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

