Electrovaya Inc. (EFL.TO) (TSE:EFL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.07

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2021


Electrovaya Inc. (EFL.TO) (TSE:EFL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $2.00. Electrovaya Inc. (EFL.TO) shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 540,993 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$252.19 million and a P/E ratio of 212.22.

Electrovaya Inc. (EFL.TO) (TSE:EFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.22 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Electrovaya Inc. (EFL.TO) (TSE:EFL)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

