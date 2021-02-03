Electrovaya Inc. (EFL.TO) (TSE:EFL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.07

Electrovaya Inc. (EFL.TO) (TSE:EFL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $2.00. Electrovaya Inc. (EFL.TO) shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 540,993 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$252.19 million and a P/E ratio of 212.22.

Electrovaya Inc. (EFL.TO) (TSE:EFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.22 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

