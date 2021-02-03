Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Hits $0.0027

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electrum Dark token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $10,415.57 and approximately $109.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00089910 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000860 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00017644 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.18 or 0.00309936 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00028861 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Electrum Dark Token Profile

ELD is a token. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

Electrum Dark Token Trading

Electrum Dark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

