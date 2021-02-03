Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.89. The company had a trading volume of 126,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,946,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.14 and a 200-day moving average of $157.18. The company has a market capitalization of $188.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

